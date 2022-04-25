SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

SFL stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SFL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of SFL by 13.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SFL by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

