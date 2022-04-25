Shaw Communications (SJR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – Shaw Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Shaw Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications benefited from growth in the wireless segments, driven by an expanding subscriber base in second-quarter fiscal 2022. Bundling of Shaw Mobile with Internet service is helping it win customers. The deployment of 700 MHz spectrum enhances customer relations by providing far-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception. Shaw continues to fortify its footprint across Canada. The launch of Fibre+ Gig Internet service, which is available to more than 99% of its residential customers, is expected to boost wireline revenues. Shaw has outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, the company is battling against weakness in the wireline segment due to the attrition of video, satellite and phone subscribers. Markedly, Shaw is set to be acquired by Rogers Communications for $26 billion.”

4/14/2022 – Shaw Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2022 – Shaw Communications was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/31/2022 – Shaw Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,431,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,595,000 after buying an additional 204,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 197,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 157,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

