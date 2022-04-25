Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

SFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.57. 34,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,768. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

