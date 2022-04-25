Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) vs. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Head to Head Review

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Shineco alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shineco and Origin Agritech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Shineco has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shineco and Origin Agritech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 7.12 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Origin Agritech $7.16 million 6.96 -$14.11 million N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats Shineco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Origin Agritech (Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology. The company also operates an e-commerce platform, which provides range of products, including agricultural seed products that comprise corn, rice, and vegetable seeds; other agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and agricultural chemicals; foods; household products; and other consumer products to farmers through online and mobile ordering. It has a collaboration agreement with Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the National Maize Improvement Center, China Agricultural University, and Zhejiang University. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.