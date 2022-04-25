Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $800.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,122.21.

NYSE SHOP opened at $459.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,077.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify has a one year low of $454.03 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Shares of Shopify are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

