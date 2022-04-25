Sigma Lithium (SGML) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/16/2022 – Sigma Lithium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “
- 4/13/2022 – Sigma Lithium had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Sigma Lithium had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $24.00.
- 4/5/2022 – Sigma Lithium had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$24.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $15.71 on Monday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $42,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $3,114,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.
