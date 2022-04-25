Sigma Lithium (SGML) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2022 – Sigma Lithium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

4/13/2022 – Sigma Lithium had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Sigma Lithium had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $24.00.

4/5/2022 – Sigma Lithium had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $15.71 on Monday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $42,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $3,114,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

