Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.43. 11,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,370. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $5,168,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

