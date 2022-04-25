Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.43. 11,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,216,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,753,000 after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,453,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.