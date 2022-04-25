Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $41.19 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 981,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

