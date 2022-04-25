Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

SKX stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 711,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after acquiring an additional 179,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,275,000 after acquiring an additional 141,675 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

