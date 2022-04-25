Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will post sales of $565.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.70 million and the lowest is $564.30 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $447.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

