Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $524.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $495.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $484.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 22.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 25.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 75.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 32.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

