SLM Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SLM to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

SLM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. SLM has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SLM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 192,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in SLM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 303,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

