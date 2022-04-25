SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SLRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.
SLRC stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
