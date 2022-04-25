SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $65.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

SM opened at $35.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.54 and a beta of 5.48.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 1,265.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

