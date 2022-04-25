SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $136.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.30 million and the lowest is $134.84 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $616.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $607.75 million to $625.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $727.39 million, with estimates ranging from $694.33 million to $743.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

SDC stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.18. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

