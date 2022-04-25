Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given New $298.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

NYSE SNA traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.26. 578,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,091. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $93,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Snap-on by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

