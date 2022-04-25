SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

SNCAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS SNCAF remained flat at $$23.49 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

