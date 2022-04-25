Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.34.

Snowflake stock opened at $173.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average is $292.84. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

