Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

