SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEDG opened at $251.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.25. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

