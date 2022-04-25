Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on SONX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,931. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that Sonendo will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

