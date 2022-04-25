Sonoco Products (SON) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) recently:

4/22/2022 – Sonoco Products was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/21/2022 – Sonoco Products was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

4/19/2022 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Sonoco Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $65.00.

3/31/2022 – Sonoco Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -461.53%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

