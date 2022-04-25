Southern (NYSE:SO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.97. 7,424,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.