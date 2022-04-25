SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SouthState by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SouthState by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SouthState by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SouthState will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

