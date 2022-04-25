Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

