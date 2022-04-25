Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.19. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,006,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

