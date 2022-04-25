Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $9.00 at Susquehanna

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after buying an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

