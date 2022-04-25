Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.45.

TOY traded up C$1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$46.06. The company had a trading volume of 57,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,826. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$37.88 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.89.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

