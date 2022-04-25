Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 107.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $458.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

