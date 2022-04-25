Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.44. 15,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.76. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

