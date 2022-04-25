Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,048. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

