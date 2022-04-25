Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several analysts recently commented on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. 27,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

