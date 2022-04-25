Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $205.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.

Shares of SQ opened at $102.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.19 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.39.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 7.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 75.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

