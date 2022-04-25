Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

SQSP opened at $20.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,927,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth $13,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter worth $9,193,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $5,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

