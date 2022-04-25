SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion.
SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.10%.
About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.