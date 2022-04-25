SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

