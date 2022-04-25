Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 590 ($7.68) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.90) to GBX 580 ($7.55) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($7.81) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

SCBFY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

