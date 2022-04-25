Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 590 ($7.68) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.90) to GBX 580 ($7.55) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($7.81) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

SCBFY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

