Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $188.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.23.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.29. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after buying an additional 429,103 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,736,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

