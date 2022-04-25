Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.60% from the stock’s current price.
SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.
Shares of SBUX opened at $77.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $77.78 and a twelve month high of $126.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.