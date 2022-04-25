Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.60% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $77.78 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

