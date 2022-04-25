Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $86.00 at UBS Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $77.78 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

