Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

STWD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. 42,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,973. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.49%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

