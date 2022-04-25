Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,973. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

