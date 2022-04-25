Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,170. The company has a market capitalization of $277.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
SCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
