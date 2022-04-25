Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,170. The company has a market capitalization of $277.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

SCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

