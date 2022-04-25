Stephens Boosts Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $66.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BANR opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

