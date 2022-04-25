Stephens Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target to $52.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

