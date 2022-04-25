Stephens Raises Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $22.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banc of California by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.