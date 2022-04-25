Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

