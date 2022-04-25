Stifel Firstegy Comments on ARC Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.23.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$17.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.28 and a 52 week high of C$19.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.71.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

