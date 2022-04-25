Stifel Firstegy Comments on Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$140.41 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.93 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.09.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

