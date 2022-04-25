Stifel Firstegy Comments on Paramount Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Paramount Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.73.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$28.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.38 and a 12 month high of C$33.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.32.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,096. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,096,320. Insiders sold a total of 75,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,415 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

